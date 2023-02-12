2 shot, 1 killed inside Holmesburg apartment building, police say

article

A Holmesburg apartment building was the scene of the death of a 31-year-old man after a double shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue Saturday night, just after 10 p.m., in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section.

Someone opened fire on a 31-year-old man and an 18-year-old male in the hallway of the apartment, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in a private vehicle. He was suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital a few hours later.

The 18-year-old was taken to Episcopal Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is investigating possible motives into the shootings.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.