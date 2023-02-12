Weekend shootings leave 4 shot, 3 dead in Philadelphia

article

Shootings in two different Philadelphia neighborhoods left four people shot, three of them fatally, Sunday morning.

The first shooting unfolded near a gas station on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Olney around midnight.

Two men were struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals. One succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of the other is not known.

Police are looking for two male suspects, who they say fled on foot following the deadly shooting.

A short time later, two more victims were found lying on Sergeant Street at the scene of a second shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

Both were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a local hospital around 2 a.m.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no weapons recovered. Investigations are underway.