2 shot, 1 killed in separate shootings across Philadelphia, police say

Two separate shootings across Philadelphia within a half hour of each other leave one man dead and another fighting for his life.

In North Philly, just about 7:30 Saturday evening, police responded to the 1700 block of North Gratz Street, authorities said.

They found a 67-year-old man on the second floor of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his jaw and chest.

He’s in critical condition at Temple University Hospital and police are searching for his shooter.

Just before 8 p.m., over in West Philly, an unidentified man was shot to death on the unit block of North 52nd Street, officials said.

The man sustained bullet wounds throughout his body. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

The Shooting Investigation Group is handling both investigations. No arrests have been made.

