2 shot at pizzeria on Widener University's campus, others hurt

The Brief Chester police are investigating a shooting at a pizzeria on Widener University’s campus. At least two people were shot and several others were injured just before 11:00 p.m. A woman and a 17-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.



Chester police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 11:00 p.m. at a pizzeria on Providence Avenue, located on Widener University’s campus.

At least two people were shot and several others were injured, according to authorities.

What we know:

Police said a woman was shot in the upper body and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Several other people were also injured, but details about their injuries have not been released.

The scene was active for hours after the shooting, with investigators working late into the night.

The restaurant is located right on Widener’s campus.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about suspects, a possible motive, or the current conditions of the victims.