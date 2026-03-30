2 shot at illegal pop-up hookah party below Temple student housing

The Brief Two people were hurt in a shooting at an illegal pop-up hookah party near Temple University's campus overnight Sunday. Two shooting victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.



Two people were hurt when gunfire erupted at what police described as an unauthorized pop-up hookah party beneath Temple student housing overnight Sunday.

What we know:

Officers from the Temple Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 10th Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of a double shooting.

Investigators say one victim was shot in the chest and leg, and another person was shot multiple times throughout the body. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Gunfire from the shooting caused shattered glass, and police say at least one bullet stuck the wall in the building's lobby.

One person who lives in the student housing above where the shooting broke out told FOX 29 News that there have been several loud parties in the area recently.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced any arrests and have not identified a possible suspect.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.