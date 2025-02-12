Super Bowl revelers accused of hitting Philadelphia motorcycle officer in the head

article

The Brief Two men are accused of hitting a Philadelphia motorcycle officer in the head during Sunday's Super Bowl celebration. Police reported eight arrests on Sunday night and more than two dozen other citations. Police are also trying to identify a large group of people seen tearing down stop lights during the victory celebration.



Investigators are searching for two people accused of hitting a Philadelphia bike officer in the head during the Eagles' Super Bowl victory celebrations on Sunday.

Authorities recently reported that eight people – including six men and two women – were arrested during the street celebrations.

Police are still searching for nearly two dozen people recorded tearing down stoplights as thousands flooded Broad Street to revel in the Birds' Super Bowl win.

What we know:

Investigators are looking for two people who they say struck a 52-year-old motorcycle officer in the head during the Eagles Super Bowl celebrations on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared a video clip on Wednesday showing one suspect dressed in dark clothing and another in a No. 6 Kelly Green Eagles jersey.

Anyone with information on the pair should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Dig deeper:

The Philadelphia Police Department reported that eight people were arrested during on Sunday night, when fans took to Broad Street to celebrate the Eagles win:

Terry Kinard, 26, is charged with resisting arrest and harassment for spitting on and hitting a medic

John Kasianczuk, 44, is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and defiant trespass for assaulting a police officer.

Paul Aguilera, 28, is charged with PIC, REAP, evading arrest and disorderly conduct for swinging a flag pole, and trying to knock down electrical wires

Tyler Roach, 30, is charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness

Destiney Paramore, 18, is charged with REAP, fleeing a police officer, yielding to a pedestrian sidewalk and reckless driving for nearly striking several pedestrians with her vehicle and performing donuts

Anonio Kizzia, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct for trying to punch a police officer

Teairah Tate, 33, is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment for hitting a police officer

Brandon Thompson is charged with aggravated assault, PIC, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for throwing liquid into an officer's face.

All eight incidents occurred over the course of less than three hours from 11:30 p.m. Sunday to 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Police previously reported that another 29 people were cited for disorderly conduct, and eight acts of vandalism were discovered.

Light poles torn down

Philadelphia police released videos of 21 suspected vandals destroying several light poles near City Hall following the Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

One video captured a pole being toppled, stomped on, torn apart, then carried off by a large group.

Featured article

The poles were found discarded on sidewalks the next morning as crews arrived to clean the aftermath.

Three traffic light poles were damaged beyond repair, according to police.

What's next:

Philadelphia is preparing to host over a million Eagles fans who will flock to the city on Friday for the team's day-long victory parade.

The city shared details about the parade, including the parade route and public transportation information on Wednesday.