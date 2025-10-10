2-story home partially collapses after large fire in Northeast Philly: officials

The Brief Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire on Kirkwood Road Friday afternoon. A portion of the house collapsed during the fire. One person was hospitalized in stable condition.



Firefighters tackled a blaze at a two-story home on Kirkwood Road Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived just after 1:30 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the home. Firefighters began an exterior attack due to the intensity of the flames.

The fire escalated to all-hands status, indicating all responding companies were actively engaged.

The fire was finally brought under control at 2:27 p.m.

A portion of the house collapsed during the firefighting efforts.

Despite the damage, only one person required EMS care and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the property remain unclear at this time.

The Fire Marshal's Office is tasked with determining the cause and origin of the fire.