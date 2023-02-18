2 arrested after LA Fitness armed carjacking, police pursuit in New Castle County

article

Delaware State Police say suspects led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit after carrying out a carjacking outside an LA Fitness parking lot Friday morning.

A 48-year-old man was sitting in his locked car when he was approached by a group in the parking lot at 900 Eden Circle in New Castle County.

The victim told police that one man tried to get into the back of the car, while another stood pointing a gun at him demanding he get out and hand over his keys. He complied, and was not injured.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspects were unable to reverse the stolen car, and instead got into another car to flee the scene.

Trooper pursued until the car crashed in Wilmington, and the driver attempted to run away. He was quickly taken into custody without incident.

Kymani Roberts, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon, disregarding police and related offenses.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old, was also taken into custody. He was charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy.

Police say an airsoft gun was found inside the suspect's vehicle.