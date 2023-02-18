3 people trapped in 'serious' New Castle crash that left 5 hospitalized, officials say

article

A Friday night crash ended with five people being rushed to trauma centers after three of them had to be pulled from wrecked cars.

Fire officials say the "serious" crash unfolded on the 800 block of Moores Lane in New Castle around 9:45 p.m.

Five patients were triaged as emergency crews arrived at the scene, with three of them trapped inside the vehicles, according to Good Will Fire Company.

The trapped passengers were extricated, and all five people were transported to local trauma centers. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Photos from the scene appear to show two vehicles with significant damage, however details regarding what led to the crash have not been released.

The crash is under investigation.