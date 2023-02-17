Police: Man shot at least 20 times and killed inside SW Philly corner store, 2 suspects sought

article

A 39-year-old man is dead after someone opened fire inside a corner store in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to officials, 12th District officers responded to the 5100 block of Hadfield Street Friday evening, about 6:15, on the report of a shooting.

A 39-year-old man was inside a corner store when a gunman fired at least 20 times, hitting the man throughout his body.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Mirabella stated no one else was injured in the shooting. Two male suspects were seen fleeing south on 51st Street from Hadfield after the shooting. Captain Mirabella said one suspect walked into the store and fired shots, while the second suspect remained outside the store.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though, they say no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.