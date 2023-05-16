2 suspects flee after state police pursuit ends with crash in Port Richmond, officials say

article

A car chase involving Pennsylvania State Police and at least two suspects came to an abrupt end in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The suspect vehicle crashed on the 2800 block of Richmond Street after leading police on a pursuit around 2:40 a.m.

Police say two suspects exited the car, and fled on foot from the scene. No descriptions have been released.

It is unclear where the pursuit began, and what the suspects are wanted for at this time.

No injuries to officers were reported.