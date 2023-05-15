Video: Woman in dress caught stealing gun from car during casual stroll, Philly police say

At a time when gun violence continues to surge across the city, Philadelphia police are asking for help to solve a stolen firearms case.

Police released video they say captured the moment a woman in a red and white dress stole a gun from a car last week.

The suspect can be seen trying several door handles of parked cars as she walks down the 2200 block of West Cumberland Street

She eventually found an unlocked car, got inside and exited a few minutes later.

A black 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 pistol was taken from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.