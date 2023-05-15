Bicyclist beat unconscious in drive-by robbery near Philadelphia Art Museum; suspects sought

article

A bike ride turned violent when police say a man was jumped by several suspects near the Philadelphia Art Museum earlier this month.

The 48-year-old victim was riding his bike on the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on May 4 when a car pulled up beside him.

Several suspects emerged, knocked him off his bike, then punched and kicked him until he was unconscious, according to authorities.

They eventually fled with his wallet and keys.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects as they ask for the public's help to identify them.