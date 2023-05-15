Philadelphia prison break: Another arrest made in connection with inmates' escape

Another arrest was made Monday in connection with a recent escape from a Philadelphia prison, Philadelphia police have confirmed.

Michael Abrams, 21, was taken into custody on Monday by US Marshals in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. Abrams has been charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, and escape.

Ameen Hurst, 18, remains at large after he and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center last Sunday.

The pair managed to escape the facility around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, and their absence went unnoticed until Monday afternoon.

Grant was taken back into custody on Thursday night, when he was arrested during a traffic stop in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. At the time of his arrest, US Marshals say Grant was disguised in full female Muslim garb and a head covering.

Before Grant’s capture, authorities had announced the arrest of 21-year-old Xianni Stalling in connection with the escape. According to authorities, a recorded jail phone call from one of the men helped investigators make the connection to Stalling as the manhunt continues.

Another prisoner has also been charged with aiding Grant and Hurst in their escape. Friday, police announced Jose Flores-Huerta, 35, was charged with escape and criminal conspiracy.

Flores-Huerta was incarcerated following a deadly brawl outside Pat’s King of Steaks that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man back in Sept. 2021.

Sources tell FOX 29 holding cell doors and a door to an outside recreation yard were left open. The prison guard union claims that perimeter posts have been left unmanned for months due to budget cuts, but the city "categorically denies" it.

The two then went on to escape through a hole in a perimeter fence. Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney says the fence that was comprised was not equipped with an alarm to notify guards of a possible escape.

According to police, Hurst and Grant were seen on video cutting a hole in the fence with some sort of tool before making their escape.

Police are urgently trying to get Hurst back into custody due to his violent past, including three deadly shootings that claimed the lives of four people between December 2020 and March 2021.

On Christmas Eve 2020, Hurst is alleged to have fatally shot Dyewou Nyshawn Scruggs at a property on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road. The following March, authorities believe Hurst opened fire on four people in a Philadelphia parking lot, killing two and leaving two others injured.

About a week later, Hurst is accused of fatally shooting Rodney Hargrove as he waited for a SEPTA bus after posting bail at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility. Investigators believe Hurst was inside a car that chased Hargrove back onto prison grounds through an open gate, where he was shot to death.

Grant was incarcerated on weapon and drug charges, according to officials.