2 suspects in custody after armed robbery, chase in North Philadelphia, police say

A wild chase through North Philadelphia ended with the arrest of two suspects.

Philadelphia police were flagged down just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night by a pharmacy employee who was just robbed at gunpoint inside the Superdrug Pharmacy on the 2900 block of North 5th Street in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood.



"He grabbed her by her neck and forcefully threw her down onto the floor in the rear of the store and then this armed perpetrator stole a large amount of narcotics," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say officers chased a blue Dodge Charger weaving in and out of traffic for more than 10 minutes.

"The driver and passenger throwing items discarding them out the window..other officers were able to stop and recover those items which turned out to be stolen narcotics," said Small.



The chase ended when the suspects' car rear-ended a minivan on the 3100 block of Janney Street. That is where a 27-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery. The 28-year-old female driver of the car was also taken into custody.



Police say more than $5,000 worth of narcotics were stolen. Police say the suspected armed robber had several outstanding arrest warrants including one for a shooting last month.

