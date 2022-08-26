2 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of man in Reading, police say

article

The Reading Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on the 300 block of McKnight Street in Reading.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found Josmar Ceballos, 28, dead on McKnight Street, police say.

According to officials, a 49-year-old man was also injured in the shooting and he was transported to Tower Health for treatment.

Police say they received reports of two men walking in the area with masks on before the shooting.

Officials released footage of the two men in hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.