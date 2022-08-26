Man shot by intruder who forced way into University City home, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say an active investigation is underway after a man was shot by an intruder in University City.
According to authorities, the shooting happened on Friday at 2:11 a.m. on the 5200 block of Chestnut Street.
Officials say a man entered the property forcibly and then shot the victim, a 29-year-old man.
The man shot back at the suspect, according to police.
The victim was shot twice in the stomach and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, per police.
The investigation is ongoing, officials say.