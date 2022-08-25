Woman pulls out gun during argument with shopper in King of Prussia Mall food court, witness says

A lunchtime panic erupted at King of Prussia mall when a witness says a woman pulled out a gun during an argument with another shopper about cutting in line.

The incident reportedly happened at the Five Guys restaurant in the mall's food court. Witnesses say the dangerous spat sent shoppers stampeding towards the exits.

The woman was quickly taken into custody by responding officers from the Upper Merion Police Department.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired, but the brief chaos was enough to leave some shoppers and employees shaken.

"I'm thinking it's like a mass shooting or something," a witness told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell. "I've never been through anything like that in my life."

Authorities have not said if the woman is facing any charges or if she had a permit to carry a firearm.