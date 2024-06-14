2 teen boys shot, vehicle set on fire as suspect sought in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two teenage boys early Friday morning in the city's Logan section.

The 15-year-old victims were found on the 1200 block of Ruscomb Street around 2:15 a.m.

Both were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition.

Police say a U-Haul vehicle was also recovered at 9th and Tioga streets after being set on fire.

No arrests have been made, and a motive is unknown, but a male suspect is being sought.