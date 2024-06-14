2 teen boys shot, vehicle set on fire as suspect sought in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two teenage boys early Friday morning in the city's Logan section.
The 15-year-old victims were found on the 1200 block of Ruscomb Street around 2:15 a.m.
Both were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition.
Police say a U-Haul vehicle was also recovered at 9th and Tioga streets after being set on fire.
No arrests have been made, and a motive is unknown, but a male suspect is being sought.