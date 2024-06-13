ATV rider killed in crash on Broad Street in North Philly: police

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an ATV in North Philadelphia.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was operating an ATV and was struck by a gray Subaru at the intersection of Broad and Westmoreland Streets Thursday night at around 8:30 p.m.

The ATV rider was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics, and he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.

Though police sources say two other ATVs were doing wheelies at the time of the incident, the man killed was not doing wheelies when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Subaru was not hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

