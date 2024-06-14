Pickup truck driver killed in crash with Pennsylvania state trooper in Old City: police

article

A crash involving a Pennsylvania State trooper and a pickup truck ended in tragedy under the Ben Franklin Bridge early Friday morning.

Police say troopers were responding to another incident when a pickup truck made an illegal left turn into their path.

The troopers struck the truck on its passenger side at the intersection of Columbus Boulevard and Race Street around 1:30 a.m.

The driver suffered fatal injuries, while two troopers were treated for moderate injuries.

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article stated the crash was in connection to a police pursuit in the area, but police state that the trooper's vehicle were not in pursuit at the time of the crash.