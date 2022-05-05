2 teens injured in daytime shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A teenage boy and girl were injured in a broad daylight shooting Thursday in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Seybert Mall around noon for reports of gunfire.

Investigators said a boy and girl, both 17-years-old, suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg. They were brought to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting.