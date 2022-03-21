2 teens show up to hospital after shooting in Point Breeze, police say

Two teenagers showed up to a Philadelphia hospital after police say they were both shot Monday night in Point Breeze.

According to investigators a 17-year-old boy and girl were driven to Methodist Hospital by private vehicle after they were shot on the 1700 block of South 18th Street.

The teenage boy was shot once in the hip and the girl was struck in the shoulder, police said. She was brought by ambulance to another medical center that police did not share.

Authorities said both wounded teens were placed in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting. Authorities provided no information on a possible motive or suspects.

