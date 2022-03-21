Man, 43, shot to death Monday night in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities say a man was shot to death in a street shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of West Eyre Street just after 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

A 43-year-old man was found shot several times throughout the body, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency medical responders arrived, according to investigators.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Police have not shared a possible motive.

