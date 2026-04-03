Suspect in killing of 7-month-old in NYC arrested in PA

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The Brief A 7-month-old girl was shot and killed in New York City this week. Police arrested Matthew Rodriguez in Pennsylvania on Friday. Officials believe Rodriguez drove the getaway vehicle. The suspected shooter, Amuri Greene, was arrested in New York.



The second suspect connected to the killing of a 7-month-old girl in New York City was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday, police announced.

Second suspect arrested

What we know:

NYPD detectives and US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Matthew Rodriguez in Pennsylvania, the department announced Friday after a two-day manhunt. Police believe Rodriguez was involved in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday that left a 7-month-old dead.

FOX 5 NY COVERAGE: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 7-month-old baby

Brooklyn shooting leaves baby dead

The backstory:

The shooting happened in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 1.

Kaori Patterson-Moore

Police said that 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore was in a stroller being pushed by her mother at an intersection, when two suspects drove up on a moped and one of them started shooting. The passenger on the moped fired two shots before they both drove off, according to police.

The baby’s parents ran into a nearby convenience store to take cover. That’s when they discovered Kaori had been shot. Her parents rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The baby’s 2-year-old brother was in the stroller seat next to her. He was also grazed by a bullet but is expected to be okay.

Suspected shooter arrested, charged

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, the NYPD arrested Amuri Greene, who they believe to be the shooter. Greene has been charged with murder, attempted murder and more. He is currently in the hospital. Police arrested Greene after the moped crashed while fleeing the shooting Wednesday.

Police believe Rodriguez was the one driving the moped.

Suspects in the shooting and killing of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore in New York City. (NYPD)

What we don't know:

Charges against Rodriguez are pending. It's not clear where in Pennsylvania authorities arrested Rodriguez.

While police have not announced a motive for the shooting, they believe it may have been gang-related.