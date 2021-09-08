2 vehicles sought in deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run of mother and son

Investigators are searching for two vehicles in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last month in North Philadelphia that killed a mother and left a 3-year-old boy with a traumatic brain injury.

According to police, Rebecca Malave and her son Armani were walking east on Luzerne Street on Aug. 8 around 8 p.m. when a car struck both of them and continued driving. Rebecca, 37, was severely injured and died days later and Armani remains hospitalized, according to police.

A month after the deadly crash, investigators on Wednesday released still images of two cars that may have fatally struck the mother and her son while they were walking underneath an overpass on Luzerne Street.

According to police, Rebecca and Armani walked out of range of a nearby security camera just before the fatal crash. Police say a dark-colored 2011 Chrysler 300 and a red Toyota Camry drove underneath the overpass just after Rebecca and Armani were last spotted on camera.

Police say the Chrysler hit its breaks as it was driving under the overpass, followed closely by the Camry. Investigators do not know which vehicle may have struck Rebecca and Armani and they are looking for information on both cars.

"We're not sure what happened that vehicle when it hit the brake lights underneath the overpass - we don't know what happened there - but we want to talk to that driver and the driver behind him and see what they saw," Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise said.

The city of Philadelphia and the Malave family have combined to extend a $30k reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

