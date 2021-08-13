Mother dies after North Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old son

A woman who was struck along with her 3-year-old son by a hit-and-run driver in North Philadelphia over the weekend has died.

According to police, 37-year-old Rebecca Malave and her son Armani were struck by an unknown vehicle around 8 a.m. on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street.

Malave was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was put on life-support, according to the family. Armani, who was taken to Temple Hospital by a unknown passerby on a motorcycle, remains in critical condition at CHOP.

In the days following the accident, the family and Philadelphia police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I just hope that somebody does the right thing," Captain Mark Overwise said. "We don’t have a whole lot of information on this. All we know is that they are both hurt very badly and their family is looking for answers and, frankly, the Philadelphia Police Department is looking for answers, as well."

The family says they do know a person on a motorcycle stopped by, picked up Armani and rushed him to the hospital. They hope that Good Samaritan can shed light on what happened.

"The person who picked my nephew up and took him to the hospital, if you could just come out. Because, I know maybe you might have seen something the other people didn’t see. We want to thank you for picking him up and getting him there," Lorraine added.

