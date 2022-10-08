2 women and 1 man are recovering after shootings across Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that found two young women shot in South Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of South Taney Street Saturday, around 5:15 in the evening.

An 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman were both shot, one taking two bullets in the ankle, while the other was shot in the leg.

They are both recovering at an area hospital, authorities say.

An investigation into a possible motive is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

This shooting follows another shooting in North Philadelphia just before 5 p.m., where a 24-year-old man was shot three times near North Philip and Westmoreland Streets. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and is recovering. Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

