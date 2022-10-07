Man shot by police after firing multiple times at officers in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities say a man was shot by police after he fired several times at officers Friday night in North Philadelphia.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers were driving down the 3300 block of North 10th street just before 6 p.m. when they "started taking gunfire" from a man sitting in his car.

After police radioed for backup and established a perimeter, Outlaw said the shooter - a man estimated to be in his 50s - exited his car and continued firing at police.

Authorities say four officers returned fire and struck the man. He was brought to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

No officers were struck by gunfire, but police say a cruiser was struck twice.

"These officers were literally just driving up the street when he decided to start shooting at the officers and hit the officer's vehicle," Outlaw said.

Outlaw told reporters they believe the unidentified shooter is "associated with a crime in a neighboring township."

"This is beyond lucky," Outlaw said of the officers who escaped gunfire unharmed. "The officers were beyond brave, they were beyond courageous."