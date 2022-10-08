Police: Woman found shot to death in basement of Northeast Philadelphia home Saturday morning
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was killed inside a home in the Rhawnhurt section of Philadelphia.
The 25-year-old woman was found shot in a basement on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
She reportedly suffered three fatal gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests made.