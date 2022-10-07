Video: Shooting suspect opens fire at close range on crowded Philadelphia sidewalk

Philadelphia police have released video of a shooting that injured a man in Logan as they search for three suspects.

On Oct. 4, officers with the 35th District responded to reports of a shooting near Broad and Windrim streets.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the three suspects exiting a store on the block before they pass by the victim while walking in opposite directions.

One of the suspects then abruptly produces a handgun, reaches behind the other two suspects and fires at the victim multiple times from close range.

An apparent bystander walking behind the victim appears to be just feet away from the suspect’s extended arm as he opens fire. No further injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.