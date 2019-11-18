2 women charged with stealing from Evesham Township church

Evesham police say they have now identified and charged two women accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items that were supposed to go to people in need.

Investigators say it happened on Nov. 10 at the Church of Saint Isaac Jogues, which is located 349 Evesboro Medford Road.

According to police, the women stole around $460 worth of laundry detergent, winter coats and multiple Kohl's gift cards. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white Nissan four-door with a sunroof and unknown NJ registration.

Tuesday morning, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports police had positively identified the women and were waiting to speak with them about the alleged theft.

Later in the afternoon, police identified the suspects as Nilufer Cetin, 44, and Yelda Sisman, 20, and charged them with theft. Both women are from Pemberton, New Jersey.

Police say they were flooded with tips after sharing photos of the suspects on social media.

Advertisement

Members of the community have been working to replace the items that were taken.

If you have any information, please contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP