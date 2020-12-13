2 Women killed in Northeast Philadelphia car accident

article

Two women are dead after the vehicles they were driving reportedly crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say a 35-year-old woman in one vehicle and a 24-year-old vehicle in a different vehicle were both pronounced dead on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Bridge Street early Sunday morning, around 1:30.

Police investigate a fatal accident on Roosevelt Boulevard early Sunday morning

Police released few details regarding the accident. There was no indication that any other vehicles were involved.

The northbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were shutdown several hours for the accident investigation.

