Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
6
High Wind Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Northwestern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Salem County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Warren County

2 women shot after fight breaks out near Eagles Super Bowl Parade: police

By and
Published  February 14, 2025 4:57pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police investigate after 2 women shot near Eagles parade

Two women were shot during a fight near the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade, officials said.

The Brief

    • Two people were shot near the Eagles Super Bowl Parade Friday, police say.
    • This is an ongoing investigation.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred during the Eagles Super Bowl Parade. 

Two women were injured in the incident.

What we know:

According to police, the double shooting occurred near the 2300 block of Ben Franklin Parkway at around 2:35 p.m., outside the parade footprint. 

Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot in her left leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh. 

According to Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, the 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend tried to cut through the crowd to the porta-potties.

That's when the police source says the boyfriend was punched in the face and a fight started between him and a group of men.

During the fight, someone fired a gun, striking the two victims.

Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Police say no crime scene has been located, no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Related

Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting falls on 6-year anniversary of Parkland shooting
article

Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting falls on 6-year anniversary of Parkland shooting

"Parades, rallies, schools, movies, it seems like almost nothing is safe," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Luca.

A year ago, during the Kansas City Chief’s celebratory parade after their Super Bowl win, one person was shot and killed in a mass shooting that sent terrified fans running for cover.

A mother of two children was killed in the shooting. 21 people were injured in that shooting, including at least eight children.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.

Crime & Public SafetyNewsPhiladelphia