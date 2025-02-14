2 women shot after fight breaks out near Eagles Super Bowl Parade: police

The Brief Two people were shot near the Eagles Super Bowl Parade Friday, police say. This is an ongoing investigation.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred during the Eagles Super Bowl Parade.

Two women were injured in the incident.

What we know:

According to police, the double shooting occurred near the 2300 block of Ben Franklin Parkway at around 2:35 p.m., outside the parade footprint.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot in her left leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh.

According to Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, the 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend tried to cut through the crowd to the porta-potties.

That's when the police source says the boyfriend was punched in the face and a fight started between him and a group of men.

During the fight, someone fired a gun, striking the two victims.

Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Police say no crime scene has been located, no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

