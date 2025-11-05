2 women stabbed at Philadelphia daycare: police

The Brief 2 women were stabbed Wednesday morning at a daycare center in Germantown. One woman was stabbed in the stomach, and the other suffered a stab wound to the hand. No arrests were reported.



Investigators say two women were stabbed Wednesday morning at a Philadelphia daycare center.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say one woman suffered a stab wound to the stomach and another was stabbed in the hand.

Both women were rushed by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they were placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the stabbing.

What's next:

