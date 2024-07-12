2 women who say they are victims of Gary Miles speak out about their experience

35-year-old Gary Miles made national headlines, accused of a disturbing crime against a woman at a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree. Philly rapper Meek Mill even offered a reward to find that suspect, who turned himself in two days ago.

More is being discovered about Miles’ past and we are hearing from a woman who says she was a victim of his years ago. She spoke with FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson and said she stunned to hear his name again.

Court documents show that the mother and daughter were victimized by the suspect and say the latest incident has them reliving their trauma.

"No one knew that he’s been kind of lurking around," Serena Daniels stated.

Pictures released by police flooded social media after a woman records a man running out of a South Philadelphia Dollar Store in Snyder Plaza after she says he sexually assaulted her inside the store June 23rd. Police say Gary Miles later turned himself in and is facing charges.

"The name popped out and then when I looked at the mugshot, I was like, ‘That’s him,’" Daiihjjhyai Coleman said.

Coleman and her mom, Serena Daniels, were not only shocked to hear what happened, but say it’s the same man who broke into their home and exposed himself more than a decade ago.

"Because I think it’s been kept quiet, he was allowed to continue to terrorize," Daniels stated.

They say Miles took a plea deal, so they feel their case didn’t get as much attention as this latest assault.

"He’s doing the same stuff, even now," Coleman commented.

Coleman recalls waking up to Miles standing at the bed where she slept next to her mom, who was pregnant. "I see a man over my mother. He’s exposing himself."

Miles was arrested and had several court appearances.

"He had said he had been in our house several times before the day that we saw him," Daniels remarked.

Court documents reveal several other incidents involving Miles. He has arrests in Montgomery and Clinton counties, in Pennsylvania, dating back to 2011. The various charges include indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

In one case, he was sentenced up to a year in jail. But, all the others, he was given probation.

In one, a judge also ordered a psychosexual evaluation.

In Serena and her daughter’s case, court documents state he was sentenced to two to four years.

"He minimally served two years because I was getting alerts every time something came up with him," Daniels explained.

She is relieved Miles turned himself in for the Dollar Store assault, but she has doubts about justice being served. "They let him plead out to a very simple same thing. Lewdness, breaking and entering. He hasn’t changed. He hasn’t stopped."