2-year-old critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Camden County

A child was struck by a vehicle in Camden County, officials said Monday.

According to authorities, a two-year-old child was struck Monday, just before 2 p.m., on the 1800 block of Bisbee Avenue in Waterford Township, New Jersey.

First responders arrived to find the child was suffering from multiple injuries. The child was flown to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is underway, conducted by Waterford Township police and the Camden County Crash Response Investigation Team.

