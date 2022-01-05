20-car pileup involving SEPTA bus shuts down Passyunk Avenue Bridge
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-car pileup has shut down the Passyunk Avenue Bridge Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on the bridge.
FOX 29's Bob Kelly says a SEPTA bus was also involved in the incident.
As a result of the pileup, the bridge has been closed throughout the morning. The bridge is closed in both directions as well.
According to a PennDOT spokesperson, crews began salting the roads at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday and will begin salting again as soon as morning rush hour is over.
A cause for the pileup has not been confirmed, but icy road conditions were reported throughout the region.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement