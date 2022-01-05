Expand / Collapse search

20-car pileup involving SEPTA bus shuts down Passyunk Avenue Bridge

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

20-car pileup reported on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge

FOX 29's Bob Kelly has the latest details on the 20-car pileup.

PHILADELPHIA - A 20-car pileup has shut down the Passyunk Avenue Bridge Wednesday morning. 

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on the bridge. 

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says a SEPTA bus was also involved in the incident.

As a result of the pileup, the bridge has been closed throughout the morning. The bridge is closed in both directions as well. 

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, crews began salting the roads at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday and will begin salting again as soon as morning rush hour is over. 

A cause for the pileup has not been confirmed, but icy road conditions were reported throughout the region. 

