20-year-old man shot at Northeast Philly convenience store

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia. 

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Exxon gas station on the 5300 block of Harbison and Torresdale Avenue.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left buttock and right hip. He is in stable condition.

So far no arrests have been made.

