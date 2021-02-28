20-year-old man shot at Northeast Philly convenience store
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia.
The shooting happened just before midnight at the Exxon gas station on the 5300 block of Harbison and Torresdale Avenue.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the left buttock and right hip. He is in stable condition.
So far no arrests have been made.
