2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Observance Association released the following statement, "After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade. This decision was made with significant input from civic and parade participants."

The statement went on to say, "While this decision is disappointing, we acted with a general concern for the well-being of everyone. In days to come, we will continue with great enthusiasm to plan the 250th Saint Patrick's Day Parade on March 14, 2021 celebrating Saint Patrick, our Grand Marshal Michael J. Bradley, Jr., and the distinguished members of the Ring of Honor."

Philadelphia confirmed the city's first novel coronavirus case on Tuesday. The individual is known to have exposure to previously confirmed cases of the virus and is currently isolated at home.

The Philadelphia Health Department is now investigating 17 possible cases of COVID-19 coronavirus within the city.

“We have said that Philadelphia would see cases of the coronavirus, and now we have our first case in the city,” said Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “We expect additional cases will be identified. We are continuing to work to identify cases, quarantine individuals who may have been exposed, and contain this virus. The most important thing you can do to help: if you are sick with fever or cough, stay home. If you think you should be tested, contact your doctor.”

The Philadelphia Health Department is recommending that people consider not attending public gatherings with more than 5,000 expected attendees. According to officials, guidance is particularly important for people who have chronic health conditions or are elderly.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade was set to air on FOX 29 and FOX29.com.

