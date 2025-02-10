2025's Best City for Street Art: How you can vote for Philadelphia

The Brief Philadelphia has been nominated for Best City for Street Art in 2025 by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice. Mural Arts Philadelphia has produced over 4,000 murals since its inception in the 1980s. Voting is now open and runs until Feb. 17. A winner will be announced on Feb. 26.



Philadelphia, a city known for its many elaborate and culturally significant murals, is among 20 cities nominated for Best City for Street Art in 2025 by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice.

VOTE HERE

You can help Philadelphia win the award by voting once a day until polls close on Feb. 17. The winning city will be announced on Feb. 26.

The backstory:

The nomination is largely owed to Mural Arts Philadelphia, the nation's largest public art program. Since its inception in the 1980, Mural Arts has produced over 4,000 murals across the city, many of which are still on display.

"This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the impact of Mural Arts and Philadelphia’s dynamic street art scene on a national stage," Senior Director of Communications and Brand Management at Mural Arts Philadelphia Chad Eric Smith said.

Their latest project, the Love Letter project, is a series of 50 rooftop murals that can be seen from the Market-Frankford elevated line.

"Let’s be competitive, rally together, and ensure that Philadelphia is recognized as the country’s premier city for street art because, let’s be real—no city does it better," Smith said.

What you can do:

Voting for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best City for Street Art in 2025 is now open!

Voting will be open until Feb. 17 and a winner will be announced on the 26th.