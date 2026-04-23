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2026 NFL Draft: Time, order and how to watch

By Amanda Hurley
Published  April 23, 2026 1:02pm EDT
NFL
FOX 5 DC
article

PITTSBURGH - The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh, bringing a fresh wave of collegiate talent to the league.

Before the commissioner steps up to the podium, here is everything you need to know about the draft's start time, the current order and how to watch the action unfold.

What time does the draft start?

What we know:

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. The second and third rounds will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, while rounds four through seven will be held at noon on Saturday.

NFL draft order

Dig deeper:

The Philadelphia Eagles are 23rd in the first-round picks in this year's draft. Here's the order for the remaining teams in the first round:

  1. Las Vegas Raiders
  2. New York Jets
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Tennessee Titans
  5. New York Giants
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Washington Commanders
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Kansas City Chiefs
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
  11. Miami Dolphins
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Los Angeles Rams
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  16. New York Jets
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Carolina Panthers
  20. Dallas Cowboys
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Philadelphia Eagles
  24. Cleveland Browns
  25. Chicago Bears
  26. Buffalo Bills
  27. San Francisco 49ers
  28. Houston Texans
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Miami Dolphins
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Seattle Seahawks

How to watch

What you can do:

The first round of the draft will air on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. You can watch FOX 29's coverage of the NFL Draft on FOX 29 Philadelphia and FOX LOCAL.

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