21-year-old shot and killed in Nicetown, police say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in Nicetown.

Authorities say police were called to the 4300 block of North 15th Street Monday night, about 8, on a report of a Person with a Gun.

When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Quadir Sheaff suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency responders rushed Sheaff to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that a preliminary investigation found no weapons and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

