22-year-old woman dies after assault in Montgomery County
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating following the death of a young woman in Montgomery County.
Sabrina Harooni, 22, of Gilbertsville, was hospitalized in Pottstown on Monday after suffering injuries from an assault.
The assault allegedly occurred between midnight and 10:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township.
State police said Harooni subsequently died from her injuries.
Harooni's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.
No further information has been released at this time.
