Shapiro announces $220 million investment in SEPTA safety, infrastructure

The Brief Governor Josh Shapiro announced $219.9 million in new state funding for SEPTA to address critical safety and infrastructure needs. The funding includes major upgrades to Silverliner IV and V rail cars, trolley systems, and escalators across stations. SEPTA expects to restore full weekday Regional Rail service by the end of December as a result of the investment.



Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Monday announced a sweeping $219.9 million capital investment to bolster safety, reliability, and infrastructure across the SEPTA system, his administration’s latest move to support public transit in the Philadelphia region.

The announcement comes after months of debate in Harrisburg, where Senate Republicans have declined to advance proposals for recurring transit funding. Shapiro framed Monday’s investment as a necessary short-term fix to keep SEPTA safe and reliable while he continues to push for a long-term solution.

What we know:

According to the governor’s office, the additional capital funding will allow SEPTA to make immediate safety and infrastructure improvements across its network.

State officials said the new funding will keep SEPTA’s Regional Rail fleet safe and reliable for at least the next decade as the agency works toward procuring new railcars.

The allocations include:

$95 million for Silverliner IV and V train cars — covering electrical and propulsion system upgrades.

$17 million to lease 10 cars from MARC and tentatively purchase 20 cars from Montreal’s Exo system.

$48.4 million for new overhead catenary wires, tunnel infrastructure, and inspection equipment for trolleys.

$51.5 million to replace 13 station escalators, add advanced inspection technology, and implement control center upgrades.

$8 million for replacement parts on Broad Street Line and Norristown High Speed Line cars.

Why you should care:

The investment comes as SEPTA works to modernize its infrastructure and rebuild public confidence after a year of safety and service challenges. Shapiro said the funding will help address urgent needs while keeping Pennsylvania’s largest transit system on track for long-term improvement.

As part of the announcement, SEPTA officials said they expect to fully restore typical weekday Regional Rail service by the end of December.

Neil Makhija, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said, "The Governor’s decision to invest in SEPTA brings us closer to the modern, reliable transit system our region deserves. And in the next budget, we need to fight for the additional $100 million a year that would allow SEPTA to deliver 15-minute service across key routes."

"That kind of forward-looking investment wouldn’t just keep the train on the tracks; it means less traffic on our roads, a stronger local economy, reductions in climate pollution, and the ability for every resident can quickly and easily get to where they need to go," Makhija added.

The governor’s office said maintaining a modern, dependable transit system will be critical as Pennsylvania prepares to host major events in 2026 — including the America 250 celebrations, FIFA World Cup, NCAA March Madness, and the MLB All-Star Game.

The backstory:

Governor Shapiro’s latest investment comes after months of scrutiny over safety concerns involving SEPTA’s aging Regional Rail cars.

In October, the Federal Railroad Administration ordered SEPTA to take immediate steps to prevent electrical fires in its Silverliner IV railcars — a model that makes up nearly two-thirds of the system’s regional fleet and dates back to the 1970s. Federal investigators found that five fires had broken out this year on those cars, forcing passengers to evacuate and injuring several people.

Low angle photograph of a new Septa train in a station

The National Transportation Safety Board later criticized both the outdated car design and SEPTA’s maintenance practices, calling the situation "an immediate and unacceptable safety risk."

To comply with the federal order and restore full service, Shapiro pledged $220 million in new state aid, allowing SEPTA to repair electrical systems, replace damaged equipment, and bring some of the sidelined Silverliner IV cars back into operation. As of this week, SEPTA says a portion of the 225 affected railcars has already returned to service, with more expected by the end of December.