SEPTA Funding Crisis: U.S. Transportation Secretary calls on Gov. Shapiro for urgent intervention

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has called on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to secure stable funding for SEPTA, as the transit agency faces significant challenges, including service cuts and deferred repairs.

In a letter sent to the governor, Duffy accused SEPTA of "mismanagement" and "neglect," highlighting the urgent need for intervention.

What we know:

SEPTA is currently grappling with multiple issues, including a federally mandated inspection of its Silverliner IV railcars following a series of fires.

These inspections have taken over a third of SEPTA's 225 Silverliner IV cars out of service, with 143 cars still awaiting inspection.

SEPTA is facing an October 31st deadline to complete these checks but is seeking an extension to the end of November.

What they're saying:

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer acknowledged the challenges posed by the aging fleet, stating, "We have an old fleet. The oldest in the country."

Sauer also reflected on the decision to purchase new double-decker rail cars from a Chinese company, which resulted in a $50 million loss after the cars were never delivered.

"In hindsight, you can say it didn't work out, so it must have been a bad decision," Sauer admitted.

See U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's full letter to Governor Josh Shapiro:

Governor Shapiro Responds

FOX 29 obtained the following statement from Governor Shapiro's spokesperson, Rosie Lapowsky:

"Governor Shapiro has been fighting for additional recurring revenue to support SEPTA for the last two years - and as part of last year's budget, he secured $46 million in new funding for SEPTA. His budget proposal this year once again included $167 million for SEPTA but Senate Republicans in Harrisburg have refused to support nearly 800,000

Pennsylvanians who rely on the system every day and continue to hold up our state budget. Instead of issuing a press release, if Secretary Duffy actually wants to be helpful, he should call his fellow Republicans and get them to fund the Governor's mass transit funding package for SEPTA. We would be happy to provide their phone numbers."

What's next:

To address the rail car shortage, SEPTA is exploring options to lease or buy used double-decker rail cars from New Jersey Transit, which are made in North America.

"What I will say is we're looking at all options, and the New Jersey Transit cars, which are multi-level cars, may actually help us," Sauer noted.

SEPTA faces another looming deadline with the expiration of its contract with the Transit Workers Union on November 7th.

Over 5,000 bus, trolley, and train operators, along with maintenance staff, are involved in the negotiations.

Sources indicate a strike authorization is expected next weekend, a week before the current one-year contract ends.

Sauer expressed hope for a resolution, stating, "I'm hopeful and optimistic we have a new prose, we have a new general manager. Maybe we can change that trend."

As SEPTA navigates these challenges, the agency's future hinges on securing stable funding and addressing its operational issues to ensure reliable service for its riders.