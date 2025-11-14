SEPTA completes inspection of Silverliner IV fleet on time: What it means for your commute

The Brief SEPTA has completed a federally mandated inspection of its Silverliner IV fleet. The inspections were prompted after Silverliner IV cars were involved in five fires this year. SEPTA says regional rail service will gradually return to normal through the end of the year.



SEPTA says regional rail service is expected to gradually return to normal after it completed a federally mandated inspection of its Silverliner IV fleet.

What we know:

SEPTA completed a 14-point safety inspection issued by the Federal Railraod Administration ahead of Friday's deadline, the transit authority reported.

The emergency order was issued in October in response to at least five fires that broke out on regional rail Silverliner IV train cars.

SEPTA said it met nearly all the safety requirements, but needed additional time to finish enhanced inspections of 223 railcars and install new high-heat detectors.

SEPTA has until Dec. 5 to install the thermal protection circuits on the Silverliner IV rail cars.

The federally mandated inspection caused cars to be taken out of service, which forced delays and cancellations on SEPTA's heavily trafficked regional rail this week.

What's next:

SEPTA says regional rail routes reliability will gradually get back to normal through the end of of the year as more rail cars come back into service.

"We understand that the recent service disruptions on Regional Rail have wreaked havoc on the daily lives of our riders," SEPTA GM Scott Sauer said. "We appreciate their patience as we work to mitigate the canceled trips, long delays, and crowded railcars."

SEPTA says it has agreed to lease 10 rail coach cars from Maryland Area Regional Commuter Rail to provide relief for commuters as the rail system returns to full strength.