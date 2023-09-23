23 dogs treated due to New Castle County I-95 vehicle crash while on the way to forever homes

article

23 dogs being transported to various rescue organizations were in a vehicle that crashed in New Castle County, Delaware.

The dogs were riding to various rescue organizations when the contracted transport vehicle crashed on I-95 in New Castle County, Saturday morning, according to officials with the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Teams with the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare and the BVSPCA Copeland Center medical staff responded to the accident immediately to assess the safety of the animals and treat any wounded. One dog sustained a leg wound and was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

BVSPCA and OAW were working to contact the various organizations scheduled to receive the dogs and coordinate the next step in the dogs’ respective journeys as they head to forever homes. BVSPCA noted any dogs needing extended medical treatment would be cared for by them, until ready to move to another organization.

All of the dogs were rescued from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana.

"It’s a miracle that none of these dogs were seriously injured and we are committed to making sure each of them is medically able to continue on their journey to finding their forever homes," CEO of BVSPCA, Adam Lamb, commented.