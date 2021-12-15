2 dead, 3 hurt in Wednesday night shootings across Philadelphia

article

Deadly gunfire continued in Philadelphia on Wednesday night as investigators say at least two people were fatally shot and three others were injured in shootings across the city.

According to investigators, a 23-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times during a triple shooting in Mayfair. Police say the deadly shooting erupted on the 3100 block of Barnett Street around 5:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old and a 30-year-old were also injured in the shooting, but they are expected to survive.

Less than an hour later, police in Nicetown say a man was ambushed by gunfire while talking to a friend on the 4300 block of North Carlisle Street.

According to investigators, two unknown gunmen shot the man at least six times, including twice in the head and back.

Responding officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where police say he died just after 6:30 p.m.

A 23-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the right arm was treated by medics on scene, police said.

No arrests were reported in either of the deadly shootings. Investigators have also not said what sparked the fatal gunfire.

