24-year-old man shot twice in the hand near Temple University, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man twice near Temple University.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot two times in the left hand on the 1600 block of North Broad Street in front of a T-Mobile store at around 11:30am on Tuesday.

The victim then drove himself to the 22nd police district a few blocks over.

Police then transported him to Temple University hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.