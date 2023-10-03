24-year-old man shot twice in the hand near Temple University, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man twice near Temple University.
According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot two times in the left hand on the 1600 block of North Broad Street in front of a T-Mobile store at around 11:30am on Tuesday.
The victim then drove himself to the 22nd police district a few blocks over.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Center City Dirt Bike Incident: Police release new photos of suspected rider with no helmet
- Youth football players dive for cover when shooting erupts in North Philadelphia
- Video: Man gunned down in Philadelphia alley; $20k reward offered for suspect
Police then transported him to Temple University hospital where he was placed in stable condition.
No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.